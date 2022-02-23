 
     
Balance of non-government loans, up 0.7 pct in January

F. P.
The balance of non-government loans granted by credit institutions increased, in January of this year, by 0.7% compared to December 2021 (-0.8% in real terms), to RON 326.461 billion, informs a press release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

RON-denominated loans, with a share of 72.2% in the total volume of non-government loans, increased by 0.4%, whereas the foreign currency-denominated loans, when expressed in RON, with a share of 27.8%, increased by 1.4% (similar evolution as in the case of the indicator expressed in EUR).

Compared to the same period of 2021, the non-government loans registered an increase of 15.1% (6.3% in real terms), on account of the 19.5% increase in RON-denominated loans (10.3% in real terms) and the 5.2% increase in the foreign currency-denominated loans expressed in RON (when expressed in EUR, the foreign currency-denominated loans went up by 3.6%).

Government credit decreased in January 2022 by 2.9% compared to December 2021, to RON 167.592 billion. Compared to January 2021, it increased by 11.1% (2.5% in real terms).

At the end of January 2022, broad money (M3) recorded a balance of RON 568.087 billion. It increased by 0.6% (-0.8 in real terms) compared to December 2021, and compared to January 2021 it went up by 15.9% (6.9% in real terms). (AGERPRES)

