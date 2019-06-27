Balance of the non-government loans up 0.4pct in May 2019

The balance of the non-government loans granted by credit institutions increased by 0.4 percent in May 2019 (-0.1 percent in real terms) compared to the one recorded in April 2019, up to 257.539 billion lei, a release of the National Bank of Romania (BNR release) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

The loan in leu currency rose by 0.7 percent (0.3 percent in real terms), while the foreign currency loans expressed in lei decreased by 0.3 percent (expressed in euro, the loan in foreign currency declined by 0.1 percent). Compared to the same month of the previous year, the non-governmental loan recorded an increase of 7.7 percent (3.5 percent in real terms), due to an increase by 10.3 percent of the lei component (5.9 percent in real terms) and by 3.0 percent of the foreign currency component (expressed in euro, the loan in foreign currency increased by 0.8 percent).The government loan increased in May 2019 by 3.9 percent compared to April 2019, up to 104.833 billion lei. On 31 May 2019, the government loan increased by 3.6 percent (-0.5 percent in real terms) compared to the one recorded on 31 May 2018.Broad money (M3) registered a balance of 389.250 billion lei at the end of May 2019. Compared to May 2019, it declined by 0.2 percent (-0.7 percent in real terms), whereas in May 2018, the money supply increased by 9.1 percent (4.8 percent in real terms).