Ballot-casting allowed until 23:59 hrs for voters queuing at polling station at 21:00

According to a decision issued today by the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) on specific measures regarding the exercise of the right to vote, the voters who on general election day are inside a polling station at 21.00 hrs, as well as those queuing outside the station can exercise their right to vote until 23:59 hrs at the latest, and shall be handed order slips with the polling station's control stamp.

According to the established procedure, on voting day at 21:00 hrs, two members of the polling station's electoral bureau appointed by decision check if there are still voters waiting to cast their ballot at the station's premises or outside. If not, the respective two members of the electoral bureau draw a protocol in this regard and hand it to the president of the polling station's electoral bureau.

If at 21:00 hrs there are still voters standing in line at the polling place waiting to cast their ballot, the two members of the electoral bureau shall count them, hand them order slips with the polling station's control stamp, record their number in a statement and remain outside the polling station to monitor the order of entry.

Before they cast their ballot, the voters shall turn in the order slips to the electoral bureau.