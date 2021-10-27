Banat Metropolian urges prayer, solidarity as cases rise in Romania: We have a duty to help each other

The Metropolitan of Banat addressed a pastoral message noting “the harmful effects of the virus,” as coronavirus cases surged in Romania during the past weeks.

In his message posted on the website of the Metropolis, His Eminence Metropolitan Ioan urged prayer and mutual help. “As sons and daughters of the Church, we, therefore, have a duty to help each other, especially in these difficult times, to help overcome the serious problems caused by the pandemic,” the Metropolitan noted.

“We are all indebted, servants of the Church and believers, to properly appreciate the spirit of sacrifice, dedication and professionalism of the hospital staff, “the angels in white robes”, as our Holy Book, the Bible, teaches us: “Honor physicians for their services, for the Lord created them; The skill of physicians makes them distinguished, and in the presence of the great they are admired. The Lord created medicines out of the earth, and the sensible will not despise them” (Sirach 38: 1-5).

His Eminence Metropolitan Ioan used the message to urge priests, monastics and believers “to increase the prayer and to remember at the Divine Liturgy and during all the services of our Church both the doctors and the medical staff, as well as all our brothers and sisters on the bed of suffering, at home and in hospitals.”

“I also urge you to accompany the prayer with caring for families who have lost loved ones, for the elderly left alone, and for children whose parents have died of illness and become orphans. We all need comfort, Christian love, and material help to overcome our shortcomings, our physical and emotional suffering, the loneliness and longing for our loved ones who have gone to heaven.”

“Our Church has always been close to the needs of the faithful, intertwining its spiritual mission with philanthropy and caring for people’s lives and health,” Metropolitan Ioan highlighted.

His Eminence ended his message with an exhortation to follow the doctors’ advice to avoid illness and to pray together for the sick.