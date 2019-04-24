Banca Transilvania's net profit rises to over 92mln euro in Q1 of 2019

Banca Transilvania reported a net profit of 436.07 million lei (over 92 million euro) in the first quarter of 2019, up 19pct from the same period in 2018, or 407, 51 million lei, taking into account the bank assets tax, according to the results sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

"In terms of operational efficiency, it is kept at a comfortable level in Banca Transilvania, that is 47pct, calculated with an annualized impact of the contribution to the Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund and the Resolution Fund", the bank's press release reads.

On 31 March, 2019, Banca Transilvania's assets reached 75.9 billion lei, and loans rose to 37.04 billion lei. Customer deposits amounted to 62.7 billion lei, of which 43.45 billion lei in deposits of individual clients and 19.24 billion lei - deposits of legal entities.

The bank mentions that, starting with the financial year 2019, the Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 19/2019, which regulates the calculation of the assets tax for banking institutions, entered into force.

Banca Transilvania has estimated an assets tax of 136 million lei for the financial year 2019, the release reads.

Banca Transilvania has 63.7pct Romanian capital and over 30,000 Romanian natural persons shareholders.

