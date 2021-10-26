Banescu: Romanian Orthodox Church all in for vaccination

The position of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) was and remains a balanced example of realism and is all in for vaccination as recommended by doctors, whose advice we must each follow, said on Tuesday the BOR spokesman, Vasile Banescu.

The reaction of the BOR spokesperson comes to the appearance in the press of the statements of the clergyman of Durau Monastery, Teodosie Paraschiv, who allegedly spoke to the faithful about the fact that there are chips in the vaccine and about a so-called World Government created by aliens.

Vasile Banescu emphasized that "the Church strongly denies these absurd messages that have nothing to do with authentic Christian realism, with the love of fellow human beings, but only with the defiance of an immediate reality imbued with suffering and death, Agerpres informs.