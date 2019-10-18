Barna, after negotiations with Orban: It was first discussion, new round of consultations to follow

The Chairperson of the Romanian Save Union (USR), Dan Barna, said on Friday, after the negotiations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) representatives, that there was an "explicit openness" of the prime minister designate for the measures supported by the USR and that this was "a first discussion", following which another round of consultations will take place at the beginning of next week.

"It was a first discussion, we will see what will happen on Monday and Tuesday with the initiatives we talked about - 'No Convicts in Public Office', [election of] mayors in two rounds and the compensatory appeal - we have decided to meet again on Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning for another round of consultations and possible decisions. (...) There was indeed an explicit openness of the prime minister designate for these measures," Barna said at the Parliament Palace.He stated that the short-term objective of the USR is to bring the mentioned initiatives on Parliament's agenda."We are really curious which political party will be able to vote today against the 'No Convicts in Public Office' initiative," added Dan Barna.