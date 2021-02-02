Barna: Current goal is to come next week with budget in Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna, co-chair of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance, told Digi 24 on Tuesday that the Government's goal at the moment is to approve and submit to Parliament next week the draft state budget for 2021, in a variant that provides a deficit of 7% - 7.2%, according to AGERPRES.

Asked if he is considering giving up certain increases currently granted in the public sector, the deputy prime minister replied: "It is an ongoing analysis and arguments are being brought to the Ministry of Finance to find the best way to break down the budget per ministries. On the one hand, in order to respect the deficit we were talking about, 7 - 7.2% and on the other hand in order to ensure, however, the resources for investments and reforms".

"If we do not do this, next year we will be in the same logic, and the goal - expected at European level, but also domestically from this Government - is a recalibration of structural expenditures and their reduction," Barna explained.

At the same time, when asked if the ministers have certain increases in their attention, he said that there are various categories that are no longer relevant, such as archive-related bonuses at institutions that no longer use archives, antenna radiation bonuses, or COVID bonuses to employees who have no interaction with citizens.