Barna: USR's observers did not touch the bags with ballot papers at BES 1

USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) co-chair Dan Barna rejected on Thursday the hypothesis that the alliance's representatives could have intervened in the electoral process, specifying that the images broadcast on Wednesday night show moments that took place on Monday evening, and the representatives of USR PLUS did not touch the bags with the ballot papers from the Electoral Bureau of District 1.

"The mere idea that USR PLUS, which is not part of the local government of district 1, do not have the levers that Mr Tudorache [incumbent mayor of district 1 - editor's note] has at hand, we do not have staff employed in the respective building and in the institutions involved there, would be able to intervene somehow in the electoral process is clearly a blatant lie. It is very clear, if you look, and I have frame 32 right here, that this is Mr Istrate Daniel, the driver of Mr Tudorache... The entire auxiliary and technical staff of the Electoral Bureau of District 1 is part of this district's mayoralty office. These are Mr Tudorache's people. They are the ones who took the bag and took it to the office, at the disposal of the president. In this context, the idea that USR's observers touched the bags is a blatant lie," Barna explained told a press conference at USR PLUS.