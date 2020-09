On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on awarding the battle flag to the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" National Military College.

The head of state also signed the decree for awarding the battle flag to the Medical-Military Institute.

President Iohannis also signed the decree regarding the dismissal of Valentin Iordan from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Iasi Court, as a result of his retirement.

