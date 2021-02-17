BBC Journalist, Charlie Ottley, announces launch of new project, Wild Danube

The producer of famous documentaries like Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania, Charlie Ottley, has begun shooting a movie about the Danube river and the lives of the fishermen from the Danube Delta, a project which will be launched on Romania's National Day (1 December, ed. n.).

The BBC journalist declared to the press on Wednesday that the Wild Danube documentary will be broadcast on both television stations, as well as in schools, saying that he wishes for more people to come in and protect the Delta.

We want to show the world that this is one of the most precious ecosystems on the planet and we encourage people to come here, to experience this magical place, and, why not, to come with ideas about how this can be protected. Let's be honest! The Delta is endangered. There are many illegal constructions, there are fishing issues, there is pollution, Charlie Ottley declared.

He thanked the project's partners for their support and specified that he will be filming in the Delta throughout all four seasons in order to catch nature and its people.

We must find a sustainable way of managing the Delta and of protecting it from pollution, to durably manage the fish resource and tourism. If we will continue to build chaotically and to go on high speed on the canals, the Delta will not last long. It is essential that we encourage people to come here and practice eco-tourism and to protect this incredible place, the BBC journalist said.

In his opinion, the Delta is insufficiently promoted, although it is the largest Delta in Europe, and its biodiversity is incredible. We want to rebrand the Delta as the Amazon of Europe and hopefully attract as many tourists as possible to this wonderful area, Ottley said.

The first shots of the new documentary were taken a few weeks ago, when Northern Dobrogea was covered in snow.

It was a true experience. (...) The people here are used to it, but I am not. My fingers were frozen, we were forced to film from the car, we could not use the drone because of the very powerful winds, but it was fabulous, Charley Ottley said.

Referring to Wednesday morning, when he made new recordings, he showed pleased, even if the initial plans could not be respected.

Today (Wednesday ed. n) we did not have snow, but the lake is covered in ice, and the fishermen could not go out with their boats. We would have liked to film them on Razim Lake, while casting their nets, just as they had been doing for centuries. But everything was stuck because there is ice on the lake. This in itself is news, Ottley added.

Along with Oana Mihai and Andrei Catalin Smeu, Ottley shot Wednesday morning in the village of Jurilovca, where the fishermen's boats remained on shore and he talked with the owner of a fishery, regarding the problems the latter is facing.

The British journalist is backed by the Noble Heart Foundation, by a few private companies, as well as by the Management Association of Danube Delta Tourist Destination (AMDTDD).

Starting with 2011, Charlie Ottley has produced the documentary series Wild Carpathia, which captures a last "wild" area of Europe and speaks of the natural and cultural heritage of Romania.

In the year 2020, he has produced, with the financial support of the central Brasov municipality, a presentation film of the city of Brasov and its adjacent areas, movie which is being promoted on the national televisions and on the BBC World channel.

Charlie Ottley was distinguished with the Cross of the Romanian Royal Family for Wild Carpathia, was awarded for best promoting company of Romania broadcast overseas on Romania Insider Awards, but also for "Most Important Initiative in the Field of Media and Journalism", at the TopHotel Romania Awards.

Last month, the Presidential Administration presented him with the Cultural Merit Order in the rank of Officer, F Category - "Promoting culture" as a sign of "appreciation for the important contribution in promoting our country's image, for the understanding and interest manifested towards the Romanian culture and civilization".