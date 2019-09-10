BCR cuts fees charged on interbank payments in euro to SEPA countries

Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) has cut, starting in September, the fees on interbank payments in euro in the European Community, bringing them in line with those applied for similar payments in lei, the bank informed in a Tuesday release.

Thus, the fee charged by BCR for interbank payments in lei at the bank counter (15 lei for individuals and a maximum of 13 lei for legal persons, depending on the amount of the payment), as well as the one charged for internet banking transactions (3 lei for individuals and a maximum of 12 lei for legal entities) will also apply for interbank transfers in euro to SEPA countries through the same payment channels.

"The cut of the fees for interbank payments in euro has regard to the enforcement of the EU Regulation which provides for the alignment, until December 15, 2019, of the costs of cross-border payments in euro with those of the corresponding national payments," the bank says.

The fees charged by BCR will apply for all payments performed in Romania, as well as for payments to banks in the Single Euro Payments Area - SEPA, which includes all 28 EU member states, plus Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco and San Marino.

According to BCR representatives, the fees for transactions performed in non-SEPA countries remain unchanged, specifically 0.20 percent of the value of payments made at the bank counter, 0.10 percent of the amount of payments via internet banking for individuals, and 0.15 percent for legal entities; the minimum fee charged for these payments is 25 euro.