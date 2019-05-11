BEC accredited CURS and AVANGARDE to carry out opinion polls upon exiting polling stations

The Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) accredited CURS and AVANGARDE to carry out opinion polls upon exiting the polling stations in the elections to the European Parliament on 26 May at national level.

According to a BEC decision, the survey operators CURS and AVANGARDE have access, based on an accreditation, in the the protection area of 500 meters of the polling stations without having access inside the polling stations.

They have the obligation not to disturb the peace and public order, and they cannot intervene in any way in the organisation and unfolding of the elections, the BEC decision shows.