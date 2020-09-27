Singurul EXIT-POLL din România, ora 21.00. Au mai rămas 0 zile 8 ore 25 minute
 
     
BEC - voters' turnout: 15.69pct of the voters came to the polling stations until 12.00 am

biroul electoral central bec locale 2016

The turnout for the local elections, nationwide, was, on Sunday, until 12.00, of 15.69 per cent, respectively 2,870,898 voters, according to the reports of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).

In urban areas, the turnout was 1,346,073 and in rural areas 1,524,825 voters.

In Bucharest, 12.14 per cent of the electors voted until this hour. In district 1, the turnout was 14.08 per cent of the total registered voters, in district 2 - 12.45 per cent, in district 3 - 10.21 per cent, in district 4 - 12.30 per cent, in district 5 - 12.23 per cent and in district 6 - 13.02 per cent.

In 2016, the turnout until 12.00 am was 16.53 per cent.

The following turnout will be communicated at 2.30 pm for the reference time 2.00 pm,

