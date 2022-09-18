Belarus charge d'affairs summoned at Foreign Ministry, after Lukashenko's statements on Ukraine conflict

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs it has summoned at its headquarters the ad interim charge d'affairs of Belarus to Romania, following the statements made by the leader of Minsk, Aleksandr Lukashenko, saying that the United States are pushing Europe into a military confrontation with Russia on Ukraine's territory and that other states, Romania included, would be directly involved."

"Following the statements made by Belarusian leader Aleksandr Lukashenko at a public event on Saturday, September 17, on which occasion he mentioned, among others, that the United States are pushing Europe into a military confrontation with Russia on Ukraine's territory and that other states, Romania included, would be directly involved, Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu decided to convene at the MAE headquarters the ad interim charge d'affairs of Belarus to Romania to be communicated the following stand elements: Thus, the Romanian side firmly rejects such inadmissible accusations, which fuel the rhetoric based on call to force and threat with force in international relations," reads a clarification the Romanian Foreign Ministry issued on Sunday, told Agerpres.

In its stand, the Romanian Foreign Ministry adds that "furthermore, the role and international responsibility of Belarus as accomplice of Russia in the support for the war of aggression against Ukraine cannot be ignored."

At the same time, "MAE brings to mind that Romania is a NATO member state and benefits, to the highest level, of all security guarantees deriving from this status in accordance with the collective defence clause of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, NATO being the strongest political-military alliance in history," the information sent out by the Romanian Foreign Ministry also points out.