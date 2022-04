President Klaus Iohannis received, on Tuesday, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, the Prime Minister of the Government of the Kingdom of Belgium, Alexander De Croo.

The two officials will have one-on-one and official talks, followed by joint press statements.

The Belgian Prime Minister is paying a visit to Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to visit the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base alongside President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.