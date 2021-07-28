BestJobs bonds, worth over 3.3 million Euro, listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange

BestJobs, one of the most important online recruitment platform in Romania, has debuted on Wednesday, with its first bonds at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), the company informs.

Worth over 3.3 million Euro, the bonds are being traded on the Multilateral Transactioning System of the company, under the symbol JOBS26E.

"At BestJobs we are constantly developing new technologies and solutions in recruitment for professional development. We are continuing to build, even accelerate now," BestJobs CEO Calin Fusu declared.

With an experience of over 20 years in the field, picked up in 2010 as a standalone company of Neogen SA, the BestJobs platform is integrating cutting edge digital technology, including an online marketplace with complete services for a recruitment agency. Until 2023, the company proposes to reach a number of 6 million resumes on the website, after registering 4.6 million resumes in the first months of this year. In 2020, in the pandemic context, the number of applications for jobs posted on the BestJobs platform has gone up by 29.3% from the year 2019.

The company reported in 2020 a turnover of 21.3 million RON, dropping by 30.2%, in comparison with 2019, and other exploitation incomes were worth 140,896 RON. The company's net profit in 2020 was 2.1 million RON, dropping over 2019, when the company reported a net profit of 7.8 million RON.

During the first trimester of 2021 the company registered a turnover of 6.68 million RON and a net profit of 1.7 million RON. For the end of last year, BestJobs predicts a turnover of 39.2 million RON and a net profit of 8.9 million RON.

At the end of last year, the company had 33 employees, dropping from 2019, when it had 50 employees.

The main shareholder of BestJobs is Neogen S.A with 99.9988% of shares. Neogen is also mostly held by Calin Fusu, with 67%, Agerpres informs.