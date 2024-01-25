Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bianca Mei-Rosu, Camelia Mitrofan win preliminary groups at Table Tennis European Under-21 Championships, in Skopje

autoinsurancedeal.org
tenis de masa

Bianca Mei-Rosu, Camelia Mitrofan win preliminary groups at Table Tennis European Under-21 Championships, in Skopje

Romanian players Bianca Mei-Rosu and Camelia Mitrofan won the preliminary groups, on Wednesday, at the Table Tennis European Under-21 Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

Bianca Mei-Rosu prevailed in the first preliminary group, after defeating the French Elise Pujol with 3-1 (11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 11-8), the Spanish Elvira Rad with 3- 1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10) and the Cypriot Foteini Meletie with 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-5).

Camelia Mitrofan won the 7th group also with victories on the line, 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-4) with the Azerbaijani Zemfira Mikailova, 3-0 (12-10, 11-4, 11- 5) with the Polish Natalia Bogdanowicz and 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-6) with the Czech Anna Klemperova.

Eduard Ionescu, Andrei Istrate, Darius Movileanu, Iulian Chirita, Elena Zaharia and Ioana Singeorzan are qualified directly on the main draw.

At last year's edition, in Sarajevo, Bianca Mei-Rosu became European champion in women's doubles, the pair Eduard Ionescu/Ioana Singeorzan was European vice-champion in mixed doubles, and bronze medals were won by Andrei Istrate, in men's singles, Andrei Istrate/Iulian Chirita and Darius Movileanu/Eduard Ionescu, in men's doubles.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.