Bianca Mei-Rosu, Camelia Mitrofan win preliminary groups at Table Tennis European Under-21 Championships, in Skopje

Romanian players Bianca Mei-Rosu and Camelia Mitrofan won the preliminary groups, on Wednesday, at the Table Tennis European Under-21 Championships in Skopje, North Macedonia, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

Bianca Mei-Rosu prevailed in the first preliminary group, after defeating the French Elise Pujol with 3-1 (11-5, 10-12, 11-4, 11-8), the Spanish Elvira Rad with 3- 1 (6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 12-10) and the Cypriot Foteini Meletie with 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-5).

Camelia Mitrofan won the 7th group also with victories on the line, 3-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-4) with the Azerbaijani Zemfira Mikailova, 3-0 (12-10, 11-4, 11- 5) with the Polish Natalia Bogdanowicz and 3-0 (11-6, 11-8, 11-6) with the Czech Anna Klemperova.

Eduard Ionescu, Andrei Istrate, Darius Movileanu, Iulian Chirita, Elena Zaharia and Ioana Singeorzan are qualified directly on the main draw.

At last year's edition, in Sarajevo, Bianca Mei-Rosu became European champion in women's doubles, the pair Eduard Ionescu/Ioana Singeorzan was European vice-champion in mixed doubles, and bronze medals were won by Andrei Istrate, in men's singles, Andrei Istrate/Iulian Chirita and Darius Movileanu/Eduard Ionescu, in men's doubles.