 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bids for design, execution of the Drajna subway to be expected in about three weeks

Guvern
lucian bode

Bids for the contract for the design and execution of the Drajna subway can be submitted in about three weeks, Transport Minister Lucian Bode announced on Thursday, on a visit to Ialomita County together with the Minister of Economy, Virgil Popescu.

"I said that I am bringing good news to the people of Ialomita about an extremely important project for them, namely the underway at Drajna. I am telling them in this way that this year, in early October, meaning in about three weeks, bids for the design and execution contract will be submitted for this infrastructure project. Funds are secured from European funds, of 133 million lei , VAT included, under operational programme large infrastructure 2014-2020. The technical and economic indicators were approved by Government decision on May 28, 2020," the minister said.

Bode underlined that the subway is part of a development strategy for this area and will be an integral part of the future TransRegio (TR ISTER) Braila-Slobozia-Calarasi-Chiciu road, of approximately 142 km, of which 35 kilometres are inside Ialomita County.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.