BIFE-SIM 2019 furniture fair opened on Thursday at Romexpo

The international trade fair for furniture, equipment and accessories - BIFE-SIM 2019 opened its gates on Thursday in Bucharest at Romexpo and over 230 Romanian and international companies are exhibiting various styles of furniture, from classic to modern, from solid wood to the one combined with glass or leather, or even hand-painted.

The fair, which closes on Sunday, is organised conceptually in six themed lounges: Classic Salon, Design Salon, Comfort Lounge, Salon Kitchen, Salon decoration and lighting, Salon Equipment, Machinery, Raw Materials and Accessories.

Companies from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Latvia, Italy, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Spain, Turkey and Hungary are participating in the fair, with the internationalisation degree being 19 percent, according to a release of the organisers.

"We are delighted with the international participation that BIFE-SIM attracts year after year, proving that the Romanian furniture market is still rich in offers, both in terms of exports and the increased interest in imports. The efforts of the Romanian companies over the last years to position themselves correctly on the foreign market, through the intense promotion at international profile fairs, and our efforts, as organizers, to prepare an event comparable to those abroad, have yielded results. We also noted an increased interest of furniture manufacturers of the Republic of Moldova to exhibit at our fair as Romania becomes an attractive retail market for the furniture produced there," Director General of Romexpo Mihai Costris stated.

The BIFE-SIM is organized by Romexpo, together with the Romanian Furniture Manufacturers Association and the Romanian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and 15,000 visitors are expected to attend the 2019 edition, specialists and general public. The fair also presents the offers of the member companies of the Romanian Furniture Club Association, which is a partner of the event.

The BIFE-SIM 2019 is being held at the same time as the 26th edition of the Antique Market - Antiques and art objects fair, organized in Pavilions C1 and C2. The Antique Market hosts during this period for display, purchase and evaluation, furniture pieces and interior decorations, plastic art, personal and collectibles, silverware and porcelain, antique jewelry, toys, vintage vehicles and many more.

The visiting hours are between 10:00hrs -18:00hrs and the entrance ticked to the BIFE-SIM costs 20 lei.