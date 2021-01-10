 
     
Biker Emanuel Gyenes finishes 7th stage of Dakar Rally 2021 on 35th spot

Romanian biker Emanuel Gyenes finishes the 7th stage of Dakar Rally 2021 on 35th spot, between Ha'il and Sakakah in Saudi Arabia.

Gyenes (KTM) arrived in one hour 7 minutes and 55 seconds after the leader, the American Ricky Brabec.

The Satu Mare-based biker Mani Gyenes ranks 32nd in the general, at 05 h 06 min 30 sec from the leader.

The Romanian is third in the Malle Moto category (without technical assistance), ahead of Italian Maurizio Gerini, with 1 h 06 min 03 sec, and Lithuanian Arunas Gelazninkas, by 1 h 01 min 03 sec.

In the Marathon category, Gyenes is second at 03 h 06 min 29 sec of Tosha Scharina (Spain).

On Monday, the eighth stage will take place, between Sakakah and Neom, with a length of 709 km, of which 375 km are timed.

