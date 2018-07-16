Bilateral cooperation in various areas, discussed at Foreign Affairs Ministry with ambassadors of sub-Saharan African states

The relaunch of bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, emergency medicine, justice, home affairs and agriculture, where Romania can provide expertise and assistance in the development of concrete projects, was discussed on Monday by the Secretary of State for Global Bilateral Affairs, Monica Gheorghita, with the non-resident ambassadors of the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Rwanda, the Republic of Niger, the United Republic of Tanzania on the occasion of presenting the copies of their letters of accreditation, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

On this occasion, the prospects for the development of the bilateral relations between Romania and these states were analyzed, both in political and diplomatic terms, as well as in the economic and sectoral cooperation ones, including from the perspective of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council. The sides also expressed the common interest in relaunching bilateral cooperation in areas such as education, emergency medicine, justice, home affairs and agriculture where the Romanian side can provide expertise and assist the authorities in these countries in the development of concrete projects, reads a MAE press release.In the same context, officials addressed aspects of cooperation in international bodies and organizations, starting with the good traditional collaboration between Romania and sub-Saharan African states.At the same time, the secretary of state has promoted Romania's candidacy for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council, underlining the added value that Romania can bring to multilateral diplomacy in this context.State Secretary for Global Bilateral Affairs, Monica Gheorghita, assured the said non-resident ambassadors of the full support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the development of bilateral cooperation.