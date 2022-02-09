Bill changing Chamber of Deputies' Rules of Procedure amended to allow media recording and broadcasting of sittings

According to amendments submitted by the National Liberal Party (PNL) to the bill changing the Chamber of Deputies' Rules of Procedure, plenary and committee sittings may be broadcast live or recorded by the media.

"The sittings of the Chamber of Deputies may be broadcast live or recorded by the media accredited to the Chamber of Deputies. The sittings of the Chamber of Deputies' committees may be broadcast live or recorded by the media assigned to the Chamber of Deputies."

The National Liberal Party, the Social Democratic Party, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania and the group of national minorities proposed on Tuesday a draft amendment to the Chamber of Deputies' Rules of Procedure prohibiting the live transmission or recording by lawmakers or others of plenary, Standing Bureau, Committee of Leaders or committee sittings.

The MPs are also expressly prohibited from using physical violence, insults or profanity against another parliamentarian.

The original draft act forbids the live broadcasting or recording of plenary, Standing Bureau, Committee of Leaders or committee sittings by any means other than the existing ones, specifically their airing by the Chamber of Deputies, recording and shorthand transcription by the General Secretariat. Plenary and committee meetings can be broadcast live or recorded by the media with the approval of the legislative forum, the bill also stipulates.