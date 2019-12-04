Bill reversing compensatory appeal clears Lower House

The bill abolishing the compensatory appeal cleared on Wednesday the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case, by 272 votes and 5 abstentions.

The bill was initiated by the National Liberal Party (PNL) and was merged with the draft tabled by the Save Romania Union (USR).

During the debates, PNL floor leader Florin Roman said that the Liberals have initiated this law as they put the citizens' safety above all.

"A year ago we cautioned that this is one of the most harmful regulatory acts in recent years. (...) We are talking about the repeal of the compensatory appeal because PNL wrote the bill in February, when 12,000 prisoners have been released. Today it's 22,000 of them. If you had had the wisdom to listen and take action back then, in February, there wouldn't be now 10,000 prisoners out there, praying on the citizens. Of the 22,000 released prisoners, 7,000 were criminals, rapists, 500 of them have relapsed and committed again thefts, crimes, rapes. (...) Today PNL puts the life and the safety of the citizen above all, PNL will vote this bill in order to stop this madness," Roman said.

Social Democrat deputy Nicusor Halici said that the Social Democratic Party too will vote for the reversal of the compensatory appeal, but argued that the initial project had been ushered in by Raluca Pruna, Justice Minister in the Ciolos Government. He added that the decision on paroling is issued by the courts, and that only a small part - less than 600 - of the 20,000 prisoners released under the compensatory appeal law have relapsed. "We are looking forward to the solutions the government will propose to sort out the problem," added Halici.