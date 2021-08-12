Black Sea ClimAccelerator to support 42 Romanian and Bulgarian green startups

A consortium of Romanian and Bulgarian companies has partnered with climate innovation initiative EIT Climate KIC for the development of Black Sea ClimAccelerator, an acceleration program for 42 green startups in various stages of development which will be offered mentoring, business consulting and training for attracting investments, as well as 300,000 euros in funding, the initiators said in a release.

Participation in the first edition of the Black Sea ClimAccelerator is free and includes customized support activities divided into three categories, depending on growth needs.

"All registered startups will participate in individual mentoring sessions, national and international peer sharing sessions and will connect with key ecosystem actors, mainly through online activities. In addition, startups in the MVP and Growth categories will also participate in national and international events and fairs and in Demo Day, a national event where they will present their solution to the key players in the market and will participate in networking sessions," the cited source states.

Black Sea ClimAccelerator, developed in partnership with EIT Climate KIC, thus joins an ecosystem of seven consortia from over 30 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and South America.

The Climate Vertical is a Romanian initiative aimed at addressing critical climate challenges by activating and involving the community to support startups to build sustainable solutions.