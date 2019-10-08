Blood, plasma bank construction project greenlighted in Romania

Health Minister Sorina Pintea said on Tuesday that the approval of a government decision on a background study under which Romania can build a blood, plasma and blood plasma derivatives bank was completed.

"The government decision approving the background study under which Romania can build a blood, plasma and blood plasma derivatives bank by kicking off a project under a public-private partnership, and it will probably pass at the next meeting of the government. That means virtually that the project for building this blood and plasma bank was greenlighted. This will allow plasma to be collected so that it can be fractionated and meet Romania's demands for immunoglobulin and blood plasma derivatives. It is difficult for me to give you deadlines, as I was saying, it is a project estimated at 854 million, with the background study to be conducted by the National Commission for Prognosis," Pintea told Parliament.According to her, the Ministry of Health submitted a financing application on Monday for support regarding the establishment of two pilot collection centres, a project that will be implemented over 16 months since approval."Then, at the government's meeting on Friday, we will submit for approval an emergency ordinance amending Law 282 on transfusion, which will make the connection, practically, between legislation and this project for building the plasma and blood bank," added Pintea.The two pilot centres will be based in the North-West and South-West development regions. The blood, plasma and plasma derivatives bank will be located in Bucharest.Pintea said that data in her possession indicate that Romania can meet the demands for immunoglobulin nationwide.