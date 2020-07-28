Blue Air cancels 64 flights Romania - Italy, Romania - Cyprus

Blue Air will cancel 64 flights to Italy and Cyprus, scheduled between August 3 and 31, 2020, in the context of the restrictions imposed by the authorities of the two countries, informs the low-cost air operator.

"Following the decision of the Italian and Cypriot authorities to introduce the mandatory 14-day self-isolation measure and the medical surveillance for all persons arriving from Romania or who have been in transit through our country in the last two weeks, Blue Air is forced to cancel a significant number of flights between Romania and Italy and between Romania and Cyprus. At this time, 64 flights scheduled between 3 and 31 August 2020 are affected, and the list will be permanently updated according to the duration of the restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities. The routes affected by these cancellations are: Bucharest Otopeni - Milan Malpensa, Florence, Naples; Bacau - Bergamo, Turin, Rome Fiumicino; Iasi - Turin; Bucharest Otopeni - Larnaca," Blue Air states in a press release sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES.

Blue Air passengers affected by these cancellations will receive full details of the options available to them in the email provided when booking the ticket. They can opt for the free rescheduling of the trip in the first 7 days from the initial date of the direct flight by e-mail to zbor.anulat@blueair.aero.

If the passenger does not choose free rebooking, after 7 days from the date of the canceled flight, Blue Air will automatically transfer the equivalent value of the ticket to the Blue Wallet of the person who made the purchase, from where the money can be used within 2 years to buy tickets for any other destination operated by Blue Air.

