Blue Air resumes international flights from Cluj Napoca

Blue Air is going to introduce new routes to link Cluj Napoca with key destinations in Europe starting with March 2021, according to a press release of the airline sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Blue Air is going to thus operate direct flights to thirteen key destinations in Europe operated from the "Avram Iancu" International Airport in Cluj Napoca, including two daily domestic flights to Bucharest.

Moreover, Blue Air wants to strengthen its position as a leader in the Moldavia region by relaunching its flights operated from the Bacau Airport after three months of suspension of its services there because of the rebuilding of the runaway, following to also introduce seven new routes and smart connections from Bacau.

"The new destinations to be operated from Cluj are: Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Hamburg, Cologne, Larnaca, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rome and Stuttgart. In strengthening its position as the first air transport option on the low-cost segment for Romanians, Blue Air relies on the expansion of its network of direct and connecting routes and on the rapid adaptation to the demand and profile of local markets. The company announces seven new routes operated from Bacau starting with December 2020, smart connections with Europe via Bucharest, as well as personalized offers and services and connectivity adapted to the local needs of the people of Bacau," reads the same press release.

Blue Air is the largest Romanian airline in terms of the number of passengers transported, with a business model based on reducing complexity, respectively Low Cost - Low Complexity and with an approach focused on passenger needs.

With a team of over 1,000 aviation enthusiasts, Blue Air has an impeccable flight safety history. The company operates Boeing 737 aircraft. In its 15 years of operation, Blue Air has carried over 30 million passengers and flown over 340 million kilometers.

The company is certified IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for exceptional operating standards and is a full member of IATA.