BNR forex reserves increase to EUR 50.202 billion in January 2023

On January 31, 2023, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 50,202 million, as against EUR 46,636 million on December 31, 2022, BNR reported on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

During the month, EUR 4,754 million worth of inflows were reported representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR; inflows into the Ministry of Finance's accounts (including net nominal amounts of approximately USD 3,753 million from the Ministry of Finance issues of USD-denominated Eurobonds); inflows into the European Commission's account and other.

There were also EUR 1,188 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR; interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,865 million.

On January 31, 2023, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 56,067 million, as against EUR 52,305 million on December 31, 2022.

In February 2023, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 648 million.