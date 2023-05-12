BNR Governor Isarescu presents Inflation Report - May 2023 on Friday.

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) is organizing a conference on Friday to present the Inflation Report -May 2023, which will be carried out by BNR Governor Mugur Iasrescu.

The BNR's Board of Directors analyzed and cleared, in Wednesday's meeting, the Inflation Report - May 2023, a document that includes the latest available data and information. According to the central bank, the annual inflation rate will probably continue to decrease on a trajectory almost similar to the one previously forecast, falling to the one-digit level, told Agerpres.

In April, the annual inflation rate fell to 14.53pct in March 2023 from 15.5pct in February 2023, as food increased 21.56pct, non-food by 11.06pct and services by 10.83pct, the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) showed.

The National Bank of Romania has revised downwards its inflation forecast to 7pct for the end of this year and for the end of 2024 it estimates an inflation of 4.2pct.