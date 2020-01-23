BNR governor Isarescu: Romania's central bank is 16th in the world by founding order

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) is chronologically the world's 16th central bank, which proves that the Romanian state has a solid institutional history, governor of the National Bank of Romania Mugur Isarescu told the debate on the work "Future of Central Banking: The Tercentenary Symposium of the Bank of England" this Wednesday.

"We say that the National Bank of Romania is 16th in the world by the order of the creation of these institutions, which is yet another proof that the Romanian state has a solid institutional history, and I for myself no longer want to listen to those who claim that we didn't have a state or that Romania was founded only in 1918. Which is not true. We became a unitary state at the same time with Germany, Italy, and other states that were created in the second half of the last century, and this institution, with its documents and proven activity, is peremptory proof that we do have an institutional history," Isarescu said.In the "Future of Central Banking: The Tercentenary Symposium of the Bank of England" the authors did not place the National Bank of Romania on the list of central banks founded before 1900; the BNR was listed in the footnote for failing to meet at least one of the following criteria: holding the monopoly of currency issue, and accepting the role of lender of last resort.Mugur Isarescu stated that he has conducted a research and found that the BNR is the world's 16th oldest central bank; he added that the institution fulfilled both functions right from the beginning, as it was set up according to the model of the National Bank of Belgium.He also said that he discussed last summer with Charles Goodhart, one of the authors of the volume, and told him that the translation of the book was in the works, and that he had noticed that in the table with the central banks founded before 1900 Romania was placed in the footnote. Charles Goodhart said that he "didn't not know very well where the central bank of Romania sits" but that "there is no problem" if the table is redone with Romania on the list.Mugur Isarescu also announced that this year the BNR will organize an international seminar devoted to the role of central banks in the present and in the future.

AGERPRES