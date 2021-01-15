 
     
BNR reduces monetary policy interest rate to 1.25% per annum

BANCA NATIONALA A ROMANIEI - BNR

The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Friday to reduce the monetary policy interest rate to 1.25% per annum, from 1.50% per annum, starting with January 18, 2021.

At the same time, the BNR decided to reduce the interest rate for the deposit facility to 0.75% per annum, from 1.00% per annum, and the interest rate for the credit facility (Lombard) to 1.75% per annum from 2.00% per annum.

The central bank also decided to keep the current levels of minimum required reserve rates for leu- and foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions.

