BNR's foreign exchange reserves drop to 39.282 billion euros in November

The National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 39,283 million, on 30 November 2021, compared to EUR 39,843 million on 31 October 2021, according to a press release of the central bank, agerpres reports.

During the month, there were recorded EUR 2,049 million worth of inflows representing: changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR, inflows into the Ministry of Finance's accounts, inflows into the European Commission's account and other.

There were also recorded EUR 2,609 million worth of outflows representing: changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves with the BNR. interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 5,305 million.On 30 November 2021, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 44,588 million, compared to EUR 44,984 million on 31 October 2021.During December 2021, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 216 million.