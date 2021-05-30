Boc: Citu can take the party to the next level; he has projects, as proved by governing

Cluj-Napoca Mayor Emil Boc says that in his opinion Florin Citu is "the man who can take the party to the next level," adding that Prime Minister and PNL deputy chairman Citu is a man who inspires, who has projects, as proved while governing.

"From my point of view, I don't think it's a secret to anyone, I'm glad that the Prime Minister of Romania, Florin Citu, has announced his candidacy. I sincerely believe that he is the man who can take the party to the next level, thanking Mr Orban for the good things he did. In politics, we always talk about the future, and Florin Citu can represent the future for PNL, with a strong team that comprises all of PNL members, because he inspires, he has projects, he has proved by governing, and I believe that with him the national leader of PNL Romania will stand to win as well," Boc said on Sunday at the end of a convention of the PNL National Council.

He said he discussed with Citu projects he is considering related to the party.

Boc also underlined that the internal party struggle will be won by PNL, when asked if Citu will win the competition for the party's national leadership.

"The National Liberal Party will win this fight, with Florin Citu as president," the PNL leader added.

Asked what party position he would run for, Boc said: "No position."