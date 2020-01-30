Bode: 5G means flurry of development opportunities for companies and notable benefits for each Romanian

The future 5G infrastructure is a major opportunity for economic and industrial development and Romania's competitiveness and represents a flurry of opportunities for companies, but also notable benefits for each Romanian, said Lucian Bode, Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications.

"The future 5G infrastructure is a major opportunity for the economic and industrial development and the competitiveness of Romania, for its attractiveness from an investment viewpoint and to ensure an infrastructure at the highest level of quality and safety. This will help us to concretely increase the performance of the communication services used to ensure safety, public security, civil protection, interventions in catastrophic situations, for the future development of connected and automated vehicles, for the connection of devices and objects. 5G means new jobs, a flurry of development opportunities and notable benefits for each Romanian, substantially improving their quality of life," said the Minister in a release remitted on Thursday to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted document, the development in security conditions of 5G represents a major priority for Romania, as for all EU member-states.

"Romania hails the adoption of the common set of instruments agreed by the member-states of the EU regarding the security risks related to the introduction of 5G. Furthermore, it hails the Communication of the Commission regarding the key measures necessary to put into practice the measures recommended in the set of 5G instruments until April 30, 2020. The Romanian government is involved, at the highest level, in all relevant European discussions and consultations with the objective of promoting Romania's interests but also bringing an important contribution to them, demonstrating once more our country's capacity as a digital country, with advanced competencies in cyber-security," the release also shows.

The European Commission approved on Wednesday the common set of instruments comprising mitigation measures agreed upon by the member states to respond to security risks linked to the introduction of 5G technology, the fifth generation of mobile networks, a release of the Community's executive informs. AGERPRES