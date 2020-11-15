Bogdan Despescu leads working group to complete investigation

The working group set up at the MAI (Ministry of Interior) level to manage the situation and complete the investigations as soon as possible in the case of the fire at the Piatra Neamt County Hospital will be led by Secretary of State and Chief Quaestor of Police Bogdan Despescu, the Ministry of Interior informed on Sunday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the MAI headquarters by the Minister of Interior, Ion Marcel Vela

They also decided at the meeting that the director of the National Institute of Forensics, Chief Police Commissioner Romica Potorac, should go to Piatra Neamt to support the on-site investigation team.They established the teams that will ensure the rapid transport from Piatra-Neamt to the National Institute of Forensics of the samples collected on the spot that will be analyzed in the laboratory, with police questor Florin Bracea having been appointed coordinator of the transport mission.At the same time, additional measures were established at the meeting to protect criminals from infections with the novel coronavirus, as well as from chemicals released as a result of the fire.