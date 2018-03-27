Bogdan Mazuru: EU budget, Brexit to mark period in which Romania, Austria will hold the presidency

The EU budget and Brexit, very important topics that will be at the top of the European agenda, will mark the period in which Romania and Austria will hold the presidency of the European Union, while the European Union's Strategy on the Danube Region will be one of the specific topics that both presidencies want to promote, said Romania's Ambassador in Vienna, Bogdan Mazuru in an interview with AGERPRES via email.

As regards the Romanian community in Austria, whom he characterized as very dynamic and growing, Bogdan Mazuru revealed their substantial contribution to the country's economy and social systems, stressing that the diplomatic mission he is conducting regularly organizes, in collaboration with experts from the Chamber of Labor and the Economic Chamber of Austria, information sessions for Romanian citizens on the legal rights they have in Austria, both as employees and as entrepreneurs.Bogdan Mazuru says the period when Romania and Austria will hold the rotating presidency of the EU Council will be marked by two very important topics that will be at the top of the European agenda: discussions on the EU budget (multi-annual financial framework) and Brexit. Both will involve the most effective use of this mediating role.As to some specific subjects that both presidents want to promote, I would mention, first of all, the EU Strategy for the Danube Region."The European Union's Strategy on the Danube Region started on a joint initiative of Romania and Austria in 2008. As such, our collaboration means both concrete projects and a continuous commitment for the European Union's Strategy on the Danube Region to remain a successful strategy of the Union, with visible results for people. Romania coordinates with Austria Priority Area 1A - Inland Navigable Ways. Along our Austrian partners and other Danube states, we are taking part in a series of projects to modernize transport infrastructure, port development, flood risk reduction, tourism, etc. It is about cross-border projects, impacting the Danube region and taking place in the current EU financial exercise, such as the FAIRway Danube project," says Mazuru.Regarding the asylum-granting system, the fundamental principles guiding us in the EU are those laid down in 1951 by the Geneva Convention on the Status of Refugees. We must not ignore these principles based on human rights, Mazuru says.With regard to the BRUA gas pipeline, it will allow integration of the natural gas market and will increase the energy security of the entire region by diversifying the transport routes."We have a constant dialogue with the Austrian side, which continues to build the pipeline," the diplomat said.For the anniversary of the Centenary of the Great Union, a series of high-profile events will be held in Vienna, which we will make known at the appropriate time, concluded Mazuru.

AGERPRES.