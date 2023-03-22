Bolos: We have 2.5B EUR for miners to have a job after they close

Romania has 2.5 billion EUR so that the Romanians who were working in mining and refining also have a job after they close down, Minister of European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos stated.

According to a press release of the relevant ministry sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, all the calls of the Just Transition Programme (PJT), whose eligible area covers six counties of Romania (Gorj, Hunedoara, Dolj, Galati, Prahova and Mures), which has a budget of 2.53 billion EUR, will be opened in 2023. The first calls for projects out of the 87 funded by the PTJ will be launched in the second quarter of 2023 and target investments for the development of small and medium-sized enterprises supporting sustainable growth and job creation through grants.

The Just Transition Programme's main objective is to support environmentally sustainable economic diversification by generating sustainable and secure jobs.

The Ministry of European Investment and Projects mentioned that the programmes corresponding to 2021-2027 (Regional Programmes, Health Programme, Education and Employment Programme and Inclusion and Social Dignity Programme) and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) foresee substantial allocations for the development of social, health and education infrastructure and services in Romania, with a focus on disadvantaged areas and areas with the greatest disparities, told Agerpres.