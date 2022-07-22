Bolovani Gaming Reserve to be populated with fallow deer

The Bolovani Gaming Reserve in Dambovita County (central-southern Romania) will be populated with fallow deer, and plans are afoot to bring in mouflon too, representatives of the Dambovita Forestry Directorate said.

"We purchased 15 fallow deer which are now quarantined in a 0.5 hectare pen. They are all females, some of them were purchased pregnant and we also have seven calves. We will also bring in male specimens. In a few months this livestock will be relocated to other management units covering approximately 60 hectares," the head of the Racari Forestry District Catalin Musat told a press conference in Bolovani.

The forestry authorities intend to repopulate the forest with wild boars, after an outbreak of African swine fever in 2019 killed the reserve's entire population of 277 animals, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Bolovani hunting estate was set up in 1970 and covers a fenced area of 402 hectares. Wild boars were intensively raised here.