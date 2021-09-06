Book of condolences at Bucharest National Theatre invites people to pay homage to actor Ion Caramitru

A book of condolences will be available at the Bucharest National Theatre inviting people to pay homage to the late actor Ion Caramitru, whose family decided not to bring the coffin carrying the actor's remains in the lobby of this institution.

Thus, the Bucharest National Theatre informed that, starting on Tuesday, 11.00 am, the actor's fans are invited to the Great Hall to sign in the book of condolences.

"Out of respect for the actor Ion Caramitru's family's wishes the casket with his remains will not be brought to the TNB lobby. The information about the funeral will be brought to the public knowledge as soon as they are communicated to us," the institution wrote on its website, Agerpres informs.

Actor Ion Caramitru, who was the head of the Bucharest National Theatre and also the president of the Theatre Union in Romania (UNITER) died on Sunday, at the age of 79.