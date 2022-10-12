Borbely: Freshly introduced profession of sustainable development expert - a best practice example in OECD countries

The profession of sustainable development expert, which was just recently introduced in Romania, will be promoted as an example of best practice among the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), state counsellor Laszlo Borbely, responsible for the coordination of the Department for Sustainable Development, said on the occasion of the workshops organized in Bucharest these days on the sidelines of the OECD working mission to Romania.

OECD experts looked at the progress made by the Romanian government, from an institutional perspective, in the implementation of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda, particularly through the use of instruments related to the coherence of public policies for sustainable development, Agerpres informs.

The report "Taking stock of progress in enhancing PCSD: Opportunities and challenges in implementing Romania's National Action Plan (NAP) for the NSDS 2030" was presented and validated at one of the seminars organized by the Department for Sustainable Development together with OECD representatives.

The conclusions of the report highlight both the prevailing positive results and the existing challenges accentuated by the multiple major crises in the recent years. A first analysis was carried out by OECD experts in 2020, and its results were published in the reports "Romania: OECD Scan of Institutional Mechanisms to Deliver on the SDGs" and "SDG Budgeting in Romania".

Together with institutions from the government's working apparatus, OECD experts are organizing during the week of October 10-14 workshops and events in Bucharest as part of a project aimed at improving the capacity of the central public administration in areas such as sustainable development, digitalization and governance.

The Department for Sustainable Development of the government's Secretariat General has an important role in these activities, as the coordinator of the implementation of the National Sustainable Development Strategy 2030.

OECD experts held on Wednesday interviews with representatives of the government's Secretariat General, the ministries, the Presidential Administration and other relevant public central institutions.