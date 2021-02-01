Border police find six Syrian citizens hidden in a truck transporting refrigerators from Turkey to Poland

The border police at the Giurgiu Ruse crossing point (PTF) found six Syrian citizens aged between 12 and 39 hidden in a truck transporting refrigerators from Turkey to Poland, according to AGERPRES.

"A Turkish citizen driving a truck registered in Slovenia, which was transporting refrigerators from Turkey to a company in Poland, according to the delivery note, presented himself at the Giurgiu crossing point, late last week. While checking the vehicle, the border police discovered that the safety cable of the semi-trailer was cut and caught with a needle, which triggered them to do some more checks. After a thorough check, the police discovered that six people from Syria, six men - four adults and two minors - were hidden in the cargo area, while having no IDs upon them," showed a press release issued on Monday by PTF Giurgiu.

The border police established that the six citizens were from Syria, aged between 12 and 39 years old. The Syrians claimed that they climbed into the truck without the driver knowing anything and that they had intended to go to Germany.

The police took the necessary measures and followed the protocol in such cases and the Syrian citizens have been taken over by the Bulgarian authorities, which will continue the investigation and take the necessary measures.