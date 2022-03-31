Border Police: Increasingly more Ukrainian citizens are coming to Romania

More than 8,600 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Wednesday, the number increasing by 4.7pct compared to the previous day, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border Police.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, within 24 hours, 59,829 people entered Romania through the border points, out of whom 8,650 Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 4.7pct compared to the previous day).On the border with Ukraine, 4,883 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (up 7.9pct), and on the border with Moldova, 1,993 Ukrainian citizens entered (up 2.1pct).Since the beginning of this crisis, until March 30, at 12.00 am, 587,478 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania, in total.Currently, the control at the entrance to Romania through the border crossing points is carried out with efficiency, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community laws, the control lanes being covered with Romanian border guards up to the maximum capacity.Similar measures to strengthen control and increased surveillance have also been put in place along the land border, with additional crews carrying out missions in their areas of responsibility. The border police operates in an integrated system with the other institutions with responsibilities in the field, with a view to an operative exchange of data and information, as well as to the joint adoption of the necessary measures for the management of the various cases.