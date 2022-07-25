Border police: More than 180,000 people enter Romania on Sunday, including 10,854 Ukrainian nationals

As many as 180,777 people entered Romania, on Sunday, through the border crossing points, out of whom 10,854 are Ukrainian nationals, down 13.4pct compared to the previous day, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Approximately 341,520 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with more than 83,800 means of transport, carried out the control formalities (both on the inbound and on the outbound) through the border crossing points nationwide.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,682,701 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania.

Regarding the specific activities, in their areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police discovered 57 illegal acts (24 crimes and 33 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign nationals, with the total amount of fines applied reaching over 40,425 RON," the same source shows.