Border Police: Number of Ukrainians who entered Romania on Saturday, increasing by almost 24pct

The Border Police informs that on Saturday, approximately 189,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, with more than 52,200 means of transportation.

According to a release of the Border Police sent to AGERPRES, 120,684 persons entered Romania, of whom 8,993 Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 23.9pct compared to the previous day).

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period) until 3 December, a number of 2,977,565 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

Moreover, the border control upon entering Romania through the crossing points is carried out promptly, in accordance with the provisions of the national and community legislation, the Border Police working at the maximum capacity allowed by the infrastructure of the crossing points.

Information regarding the situation of the border crossing points opened to international traffic can be found on the Trafic on-line app, which can be accessed at http://www.politiadefrontiera.ro/traficonline/.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 48 illegalities (18 offenses and 30 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 24,920 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 24,500 RON were impounded and a number of 14 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 21 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons. AGERPRES