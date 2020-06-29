Border Police: Over 100,000 people cross border in last 24 hours

Over one hundred thousand people, Romanian and foreign citizens, have completed the border control formalities in the last 24 hours.

According to a release sent on Monday by AGERPRES by Border Police Inspectorate, approximately 102,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, carried out the control formalities at the level of the entire country, with over 34,900 means of transport (out of which 7,946 lorries).

On the entrance direction there were approximately 57,900 people with 18,600 means of transport, and on the exit direction 44,100 people with 16,300 means of transport.

The border with Hungary, through the 11 checkpoints, was transited by approximately 62,700 people and 21,500 means of transport (2,133 lorries).

Following the additional verifications performed in the second line, 2,744 people were sent for isolation / quarantine at home by the specialists of the Public Health Directorate.

The main checkpoints where such measures have been ordered are: Nadlac I - 421, Bors - 501, Nadlac II - 1,282, Petea - 379 and Varsand - 10.

Regarding the specific activities, in the areas of competence - the checkpoints and the "green border" - the Border Police found 64 illegal acts (30 crimes and 34 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

Undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) were discovered, independently or in collaboration with other institutions, exceeding the customs ceiling allowed or suspected to be counterfeit, amounting to approximately 19,200 lei.

The value of the applied fines amounts to over 11,600 lei.

In the last 24 hours, 36 foreign citizens, who did not meet the conditions provided by law, were denied entry to the country and 10 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.