Border Police: Over 260,000 persons at border crossing points, on Monday

Approximately 266,980 people entered Romania, on Monday, through the border crossing points, with over 63,760 means of transportation (both inbound and outbound), the General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the source, there were 125,237 persons inbound, including 11,668 Ukrainian citizens (going up by 7.4% from the previous day).

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 1,694,369 Ukrainian nationals entered Romania.

Regarding the specific activities, in their areas of competence - the crossing points and the "green border" - the border police discovered 65 illegal acts (33 offences and 32 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign nationals, with the total amount of fines applied reaching over 38,625 RON," the same source shows. Moreover, 16 foreign citizens, who did not meet the conditions provided by law, were not allowed to enter the country.AGERPRES