Border Police: Over 70,000 people enter Romania on Wednesday, including 8,932 Ukrainians

F. P.
Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu
Inquam refugiati ucraina tren

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGFP) reported that on Wednesday, that 70,603 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, at the national level, including 8,932 Ukrainian citizens (up by 19.2% compared to the previous day).

As many as 5,037 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania at the border with Ukraine, (up by 29.4%), and 971 at the border with the Republic of Moldova (up by 0.6%), informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian crisis, on February 24, and until Wednesday, at 24:00, 968,143 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

According to the IGPF, starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period), 1,002,672 Ukrainians entered our country. AGERPRES

