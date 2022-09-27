Border Police: Over 74,000 persons enter Romania on Monday, including 8,700 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Monday, 74,363 people entered Romania through the border crossing points nationwide, of whom 8,744 were Ukrainian citizens, down 8.8% compared to the previous day.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, approximately 156,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 40,000 means of transport, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, told Agerpres.

As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period), 2,426,493 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In terms of the specific activity at the border crossing points and the "green border," the border police discovered 51 illegalities (27 crimes and 24 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines applied exceeding 66,000 lei.

On Monday, 28 foreign citizens who did not meet the requirements stipulated by law were not allowed to enter the country and 18 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave for various legal reasons.