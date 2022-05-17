Border Police: Over 950K Ukrainians enter Romania since start of crisis

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs on Tuesday that, since the start of the crisis in Ukraine, on February 24, 951,720 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

Starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period), 986,249 Ukrainians entered Romania, the Border Police mentions in a release sent to AGERPRES.According to the quoted source, on Monday, at the national level, through the border crossing points at the level of the entire country, 72,997 persons entered Romania, of which 7,523 Ukrainian citizens, by 3.8% less than the previous day.Through the border with Ukraine, 3,883 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania (by 0.2% fewer), and through the border with the Republic of Moldova, 845 Ukrainian citizens (by 17% fewer). AGERPRES